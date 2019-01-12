NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for information after fatal crash in Co Cork

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 08:19 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Garda in Clonakilty are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal collision in Co Cork.

The car left the road and struck a ditch on the R585 at Shanlaragh near Dunmanway before 11am this morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was a man in his 70s who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Cork.

An examination of the vehicle and crash site was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí say the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


