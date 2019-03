Gardaí are appealing for information following a cash-in-transit robbery in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Two masked men, armed with pipe-like instruments, threatened security officers and stole a cash box.

The incident occurred on St Laurence Street at around 10am this morning.

The men left the scene in a 07 dark green Opel Zafira which has been found burnt out in The Dale area of Drogheda.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Drogheda garda station.