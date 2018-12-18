NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information after body found in burnt out car in Cork

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 07:01 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in County Cork are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out car near Ballincollig.

The blaze broke out at around 6.15pm yesterday evening in a field off the R618 Inniscarra Road.

It was later extinguished by emergency services.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today on the body, which has not yet been formally identified.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

They are also appealing to anyone who was on the stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.15pm last night to contact them.


KEYWORDS

GardaiCork

Related Articles

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Offaly assault over the weekend

Flanagan: Feud threats against gardaí unacceptable

Justice Minister says death threats against gardaí are 'utterly unacceptable'

Three men injured, including a garda, in public order incident in Roscommon

More in this Section

Advert showing Jesus holding a pint among 15 found in breach of ad standards

Meath village warns drug dealers who 'often deal in plain sight on the streets' to stay away

Psychiatric nurses vote for industrial action

Conor McGregor motoring charges struck out in 10-second court appearance


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »