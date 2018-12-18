Gardaí appeal for information after body found in burnt out car in Cork

Gardaí in County Cork are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out car near Ballincollig.

The blaze broke out at around 6.15pm yesterday evening in a field off the R618 Inniscarra Road.

It was later extinguished by emergency services.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today on the body, which has not yet been formally identified.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

They are also appealing to anyone who was on the stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.15pm last night to contact them.