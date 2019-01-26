NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Sligo

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 09:10 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in County Sligo.

It happened at a house in Carrickbanagher near Colooney at around 2.30am when the occupant was threatened and assaulted by an intruder.

The man who, was wearing dark clothing, left the house on foot with a number of items along with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised when another family member returned home a short time later.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigating after attacker injures two men with a knife and hammer in Wexford

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Drumfin between midnight and 3am and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists who may have offered someone a lift or noticed anything suspicious on the following routes between 1:00am and 3:30am, to come forward:

  • Balymote town towards Drumfin (R293)

  • N17 between Cooloney and Tubbercurry

  • N4 between Colooney and Drumfin

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.


KEYWORDS

GardaCrime

Related Articles

Two arrested after stolen car collides with Garda car in Co. Kildare

Gardaí investigating Cork machete murder release third man without charge

New garda armed response unit for Donegal after deployment delay to scene of Jasmine McMonagle's death

Three arrested in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork machete attack

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »