Gardaí appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in County Sligo.

It happened at a house in Carrickbanagher near Colooney at around 2.30am when the occupant was threatened and assaulted by an intruder.

The man who, was wearing dark clothing, left the house on foot with a number of items along with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised when another family member returned home a short time later.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigating after attacker injures two men with a knife and hammer in Wexford

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Drumfin between midnight and 3am and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists who may have offered someone a lift or noticed anything suspicious on the following routes between 1:00am and 3:30am, to come forward:

Balymote town towards Drumfin (R293)

N17 between Cooloney and Tubbercurry

N4 between Colooney and Drumfin

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.