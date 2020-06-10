Gardaí appeal for information after 14 dogs stolen from house in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after 14 dogs have been stolen in a burglary in Co Limerick.

The animals were taken from the back of a house at Tullig, Drumcollogher yesterday afternoon.

The dog breeds include Bichon Frise, Cavalier King Charles, Jack Russell and Cavachon.

The family are deeply upset as they have owned some of the dogs for years and others were already sold and were waiting to be collected by the new owners.

The dogs are believed to be worth around €8,000 but have a sentimental value that is irreplaceable.





Investigating Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing for anyone who may have seen this black car, particularly road users with video footage, to contact

Gardaí are also urging anyone who may have been offered these dogs to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.