Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing woman.

Deirdre Patterson, 39, from Swords was last seen in the Sligo town area on Tuesday.

She is around 5'6, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Deirdre was wearing a grey Superdry jacket with orange stitching, skinny jeans and maroon New Balance runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01-6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.