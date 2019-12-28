News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down Pawel Walkowiak, who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

27-year-old Pawel was last seen on O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

He is described as being 6'2" with a thin build and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a short green rain jacket, a dark woollen hat with a red stripe and black leather shoes.

Anyone who may have information of the case is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932-7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

