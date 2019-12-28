Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down Pawel Walkowiak, who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

27-year-old Pawel was last seen on O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

He is described as being 6'2" with a thin build and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a short green rain jacket, a dark woollen hat with a red stripe and black leather shoes.

Anyone who may have information of the case is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932-7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.