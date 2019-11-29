Gardaí appeal for information about man, 55, found dead in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 55-year-old man.

The man was found at a residence off the Navan Road on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the same man was the victim of an assault on the Navan Road on November 14 of this year.

Gardaí at Cabra are appealing to the public for information.

Speaking today at Blanchardstown garda station, Superintendent William Carolan said, "As part of the investigation, Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Navan Road from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church to the Halfway House in Ashtown on Thursday 14 November between 4.30pm and 5.30pm."

In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any road users with camera footage travelling through the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01-6667400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.