Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing teenagers in Kerry and Kildare

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 11:00 PM
Gardaí in Kerry have appealed for the public's help to trace a missing 19-year-old woman.

Maria Brosnan from Fossa was last seen at approximately 10am on Wednesday at Clash, Tralee and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as approximately 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a floral top with black/ navy background, a dark green fleece, a blue rain jacket and had a large navy and beige handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Shannon Doyle Molloy, missing from Clane, Co Kildare.

When last seen was wearing a green nylon top, red t-shirt, black Leggings & black Nike runners. Shannon is described as 5’ 2” in height with long brown hair and sallow skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


