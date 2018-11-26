Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenager missing since Saturday

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:40 PM

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kalem Murphy who is missing from his home at Lahinch Road, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Kalem was last seen in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Saturday afternoon. From here it is understood he may have travelled to Kilmainham in Dublin.

Kalem Murphy

He is described as being 6-foot tall, of thin build, he has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a white hooded top, black Adidas tracksuits pants and navy Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440180, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

