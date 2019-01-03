Gardaí appeal for help to find teenager missing since New Year's Day

Gardaí are seeking help in tracing a teenager who is missing from Dublin.

16-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on January 1. He's described as 5'7'', of slim build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, khaki-coloured jacket and green runners.

Leon is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Cork Street and St Teresa's Garden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Store Street on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.