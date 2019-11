Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old boy.

David Marshall was last seen on College Street in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, on Tuesday.

David is around five foot 10 inches tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit pants and a navy hoody.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 0449384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.