News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage girl last seen on Friday

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage girl last seen on Friday
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Gardaí are asking for help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Co. Louth.

Officers said 18-year-old Maria Nicole is missing from her home in Oaklawns in Dundalk.

Maria was last seen on the morning of Friday, May 22, at around 10am when she was leaving her home to go into Dundalk town.

Maria is described as being five foot six inches tall with a regular build and long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a long-sleeved black jumper and black jeans.

Anyone with any information that can help to find Maria is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman dies from crash in Kildare on Wednesday

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal on one-year anniversary of Dublin man going missingGardaí renew appeal on one-year anniversary of Dublin man going missing

Dublin gardaí ask for help to find missing teenage girlDublin gardaí ask for help to find missing teenage girl

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of man missing from MeathGardaí very concerned for welfare of man missing from Meath

Boy, 14, missing from Co DublinBoy, 14, missing from Co Dublin


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

National Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillionsNational Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillions

GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'

Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hoursDriver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Union claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs planUnion claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs plan


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

Finn Ni Fhaolain is a marine scientist, chef and author of best selling cook book, Finn's World. Last year she received a McKenna Award for Milish the zero waste gluten-free business that she created. So who better to advise us on sustainable cooking...Chef Finn Ni Fhaolain's tips for a sustainable kitchen

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »