Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage girl last seen on Friday

Gardaí are asking for help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Co. Louth.

Officers said 18-year-old Maria Nicole is missing from her home in Oaklawns in Dundalk.

Maria was last seen on the morning of Friday, May 22, at around 10am when she was leaving her home to go into Dundalk town.

Maria is described as being five foot six inches tall with a regular build and long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a long-sleeved black jumper and black jeans.

Anyone with any information that can help to find Maria is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.