Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Westmeath teenager

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 06:09 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Co Westmeath are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Mullingar.

Chantelle Doyle was last seen on the afternoon of March 7 on a bus that was bound for Dublin.

She is believed to frequent the Bray area. She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall with long sandy brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a red hooded top, light blue jeans, black runners and a black jacket.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen her and said anyone with information should contact Mullingar Garda Station.

Chantelle Doyle

