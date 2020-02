Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information to a teenager missing since Sunday.

Bradley Sutcliffe, 15, was last seen at around 1pm at his home in Ballinteer.

Bradley Sutcliffe

He is described at five-foot-eight, of medium build with brown hair and blue-green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacked with a fur lined hood and white runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí in Dundrum.