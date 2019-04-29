NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 08:54 AM

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl from Dublin.

17-year-old Alyssa O'Hanlon has been missing from the Crumlin area since the early hours of yesterday morning.

She was last seen on Stanaway Avenue.

Alyssa is 5ft in height, with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black bubble jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

Gardaí are concerned for Alyssa and asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her is to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 - 6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn of online scam offering unsecured loans

More on this topic

Czech Republic forward Sural dies in minibus crash

Lisbon Lions star Stevie Chalmers dies aged 83

Student named as one of four people killed by crane in Seattle

'I didn’t see my dad. I thought he was dead': Girl, 8, recalls being wounded in California synagogue attack

KEYWORDS

MissingDublin

More in this Section

4,000 apartments planned in Dublin under fast-track planning rules

ATM robbery foiled by Gardaí in Carlingford

Three petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda overnight

IMO welcome Harris commitment on pay discrimination


Lifestyle

Here's how to upcycle your old dining chairs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »