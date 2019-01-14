NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 03:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 18-year-old.

Dylan Keogh is missing from his home in Glasnevin since January 11.

Dylan Keogh

He's described as being 5' 8", of medium build with long black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a scar at the left-hand side of his forehead.

When last seen he was wearing a navy 'onesie', black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ballymun.


