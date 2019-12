Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing man in Co Clare.

Zuhair Chowdhury, 29, was last seen in the north of the county on Tuesday.

Zuhair Chowdhury

He's 5-feet 8-inches tall, with a slight build, dark hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Zuhair or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station or their local garda station.