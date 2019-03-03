Gardaí appeal for help to find man last seen three days ago

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man missing from his home in Co. Tipperary.

41-year-old Jiri Semerad, who is originally from the Czech Republic but living in Nenagh Co Tipperary, was last seen in Limerick City on February 28 at around 9pm. He was reported missing to Gardaí on March 1.

Jiri Semerad.

He is described as being six foot two inches tall, of slight build with short brown/grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue jacket, a grey sweatshirt, grey leggings and runners.

Anyone who has seen Jiri or who can help to find him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.