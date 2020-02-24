Gardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Shania Barrett is missing from her home in Glenroe, Co. Limerick. She was last seen on O'Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday.

Shania is described as being five feet three inches tall with a medium build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black Ellesse tracksuit.

Shania is known to frequent Limerick, Galway, and Drogheda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 - 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.