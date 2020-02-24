News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help to find girl, 14, missing for four days

Gardaí appeal for help to find girl, 14, missing for four days
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:09 PM

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Jasmine Carey who is missing from the Santry area of Dublin since Thursday.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and dyed orange/ginger hair with blonde roots.

When last seen Jasmine was wearing a large fleece, puffy, cream jacket and light blue converse runners.

Jasmine is known to frequent the areas of Ballymun and the Spencer Dock area of Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information or who can help gardaí in finding Jasmine are asked to contact Ballymun Street Garda Station on 01 – 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Bank gets permission to proceed against siblings over Strokestown farm at centre of controversial eviction

More on this topic

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from CorkGardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from DundalkGardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo manGardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo man

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from MeathGardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from Meath


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »