Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 17-year-old from Dublin

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 10:31 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing teenage boy from Dublin.

17-year-old Zebin Zheng, from Templeogue, was last seen at around 10am on Saturday.

He is described as being 5’8’’ in height, of slim build with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a Khaki jacket with no hood, blue jeans, black t-shirt and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Zebin or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01-6666400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

