Gardaí appeal for help locating man, 30, missing from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin since June 3.

Aaron Healy, 30, has not been seen since he left his house in Inchicore to go to the shops at 5.45pm on Wednesday, June 3.

Aaron is described as being 6' with short blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black casual jacket, grey trousers and a red/maroon tshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Seven healthcare workers have died from Covid-19

