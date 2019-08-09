News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Tullamore woman

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co Offaly.

Pauline Walsh, 54, has been missing from Tullamore since Monday, August 5.

Pauline is described as being 5'7" and of a medium build with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing and a trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

