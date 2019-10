Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing man in County Galway.

23-year-old Cathal Whelan is missing since Tuesday when he was out socialising in Clifden Town that night.

He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

Cathal was wearing a grey jumper, grey chino trousers and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Clifden on 095 22500.