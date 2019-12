Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing for help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Christina Ward has been missing from her home in Castleblayney since Sunday, November 24.

Christina is described as being around 5'4" in height with a slight build.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Christina or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.