Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing in Galway

Stephen Furey
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who is missing in Galway.

Stephen Furey was last seen in Galway city on March 14.

He is described as being 5' 8" in height, of slight build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has braces and has his ear pierced. When last seen, he was wearing a matching black tracksuit with white stripes, black gloves and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Stephen or who can assist in tracing his whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

