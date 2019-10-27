News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen Clonmel

Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen Clonmel
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 09:51 PM

Gardaí in Clonmel, are seeking assistance from the public in locating Shaun Cox, 15, who was reported missing on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Shaun was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema, Clonmel on Saturday at approximately 3.15p.m. and he is from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

He is described as being 6 ft in height, large build, light brown hair that is shaved on the sides. When last seen Shaun was wearing a navy/grey tracksuit, with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177649 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues

More on this topic

Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58 Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58

Missing British backpacker’s brother arrives in Cambodia to help searchMissing British backpacker’s brother arrives in Cambodia to help search

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork womanGardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 19-year-old from CorkGardaí seek assistance in locating missing 19-year-old from Cork


MissingTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continuesEssex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues

Union warns English Language Teaching sector facing disruption unless grievances addressed Union warns English Language Teaching sector facing disruption unless grievances addressed

Ireland 15th in EU28 unemployment table; Czech Republic has lowest rate Ireland 15th in EU28 unemployment table; Czech Republic has lowest rate

FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

School was a bit different for me because when I was in school I was playing international cricket and I was trying to juggle school work and sport and then I played hockey too.School Daze: 'Don't be afraid of working hard' - Elena Tice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »