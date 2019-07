Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for help in locating a missing 20-year-old.

Shauna O'Donnell has been missing from the Thomandgate area of Limerick since Saturday, July 13.

Shauna is described as being approximately 5'4" in height, with a slim build.

She has black hair and blue eyes.

It is believed she was last seen in the Pearse Street area of Dublin on July 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.