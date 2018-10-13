Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing from Kilmainham

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 03:51 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts a man missing from Dublin.

66-year-old Des O'Brien was reported missing on October 8 from his home in Kilmainham.

He was last seen shortly before 4pm when he left his home and was seen later on CCTV on Emmet Road, Dublin 8.

He is described as 5 foot 2' in height, with grey hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark bomber jacket with a fur type collar, a dark red jumper, blue jeans and blue canvas runners with white soles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Des O'Brien

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Missing PersonDublin

Related Articles

Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing mother and baby daughter

Man, 20, missing from home in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Drogheda renew appeal to find missing teen Alan Ryan

More in this Section

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Longford

ESB restores power to all homes affected by Storm Callum

Fianna Fáil must agree confidence and supply deal or bring about election, says Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil: Outpatient waiting lists at 'crisis levels'


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »