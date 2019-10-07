News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for help in locating man, 31, missing from Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Gardaí in New Ross are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a 31-year-old man.

Stephen Kehoe was last seen at Rock Lane, Newbawn, Wexford on October 5.

He is described as being 6’1”, with a stocky build and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Stephen or can assist in locating him is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in locating Frankie Devlin, a missing 67-year-old.

