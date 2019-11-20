News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 02:11 PM

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating an 18-year-old missing from Dublin.

Robbie Moore was last seen at his home in the Cabra area, Dublin 7 on Tuesday, November 19.

Robbie is described as being between 5'11" and 6' in height with a broad build, blue eyes and black hair.

Robbie left his home on a grey bicycle carrying a black rucksack on his person.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Robbie is asked to contact Gardaí in Bridewell on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

