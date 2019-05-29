NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 55, missing in Dublin

Eithne Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 06:35 PM

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman who is missing in Dublin.

Eithne Ryan is missing from the Clontarf area since yesterday.

However, gardaí believe she may have visited Limerick and Galway since then.

She is described as being approximately 5'5" in height, of medium build with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Eithne was wearing a brown knee length cardigan, white jeans and silver healed shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Clontarf on 01 666 4800.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating after man sustains 'slash-type wounds' in Dublin stabbing

More on this topic

Missing Dublin man, 71, believed to be in Wales

Gardaí renew appeal on first anniversary of woman's disappearance in Louth

Gardaí searching for Limerick teenager missing since Friday

Missing Galway teen found safe and well

Missing PersonDublinTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe says he isn't 'a playboy with the public purse'

Australian MP 'hopeful' for Irish family facing deportation

Missing Dublin man, 71, believed to be in Wales

Billy Kelleher: Political system has 'vested interest' in low voter turn out


Lifestyle

Vintage View: What was domestic life like in an Irish castle?

How to '30 wear' proof your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »