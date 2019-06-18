News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 23, missing in Dublin

Rachelle Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 10:52 PM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a 23-year-old woman who is missing in Dublin.

Rachelle Ryan is missing from James Street North since June 14.

She was last seen when she left her home in the area at 4pm that day.

She is described as being 5'4" in height, of slight build with fair hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue zip up top with three yellow stripes down each sleeve, dark coloured bottoms and runners and had a dark coloured cross body bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí seize drugs worth €320,000 and luxury goods during searches in west Dublin

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information on man last seen leaving Tallaght Hospital

Missing Cork teen found safe and well

Family of man, 55, missing from Dublin 'seriously concerned for his welfare'

Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin man

Missing PersonDublinTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »