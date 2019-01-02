Gardaí appeal for help in finding two girls, 12 and 14, missing from Naas

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating two girls who are missing from Naas.

Nadine Walsh and Chantelle Doyle

14-year-old Nadine Walsh and 12-year-old Chantelle Doyle were last seen in the Naas area on the evening of Monday, December 31.

Despite a number of unconfirmed sightings in Dublin city centre, Tallaght and Coolock in recent days, they have not yet been located.

Chantelle is described as is 5' 2” in height, of slim build, with brown shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white runners.

Nadine is described as 5' 4” in height, of slim build, with long black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black puffy short jacket, dark black leggings and black flat-laced runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.