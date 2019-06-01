Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenage girl missing in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing in Dublin.

Enisa Koci is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4, since Thursday.

She was last seen in the afternoon in Dominick Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen she was wearing white jeans, black runners, a black bomber jacket and carrying a small pink backpack.

Enisa is described as being 5' 5'' in height, of slight build, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Store Street on (01) 666 8000, Irishtown on (01) 666 9600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.