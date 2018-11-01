Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding teen missing in Dublin

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 04:30 PM

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Adam Darcy.

Adam was last seen on October 28 on Main Street in Swords, Co Dublin at approximately 6pm.

He is described as being 5' 8", with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white Nike runners and a black puffer jacket.

Adam is known to frequent the Darndale area in Dublin 17, and gardaí are asking anyone who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Adam Darcy

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Missing PersonDublin

Related Articles

Gardaí renew appeal to find missing teen Alan Ryan

Update: Missing teenage girl found safe and well

17-year-old missing from Cork located safe and well

Teenage girl missing in Dublin

More in this Section

Pensioner died from escalator fall at Cork city shopping centre, inquest hears

'Closed for the night': Mum says direct provision centre's staff refused to give her bread and milk for sick child

New Leaving Cert appeals process announced following student's High Court case

Lotto winners plan to help family and friends after collecting cheque for €4.4m


Breaking Stories

5 things it’s only ok to do at the airport

Lung Cancer awareness: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms?

International Stout Day: 7 things you need to know about this dark beer

‘Midaxi’ skirts are big news for autumn – here’s how to style this tricky trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »