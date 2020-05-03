Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding Hayden Maslowski, 14.

The Dublin teenager is missing from his home in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

Hayden was last seen this afternoon at around 12.30 pm when he left his home on on Oxmantown Road.

He is described as being roughly 5' 5" in height, with shaggy brown hair, slight build and green eyes.

It is unknown what Hayden was wearing when he left home.

Hayden's family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Bridewell on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.