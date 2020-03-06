News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Bradley Sutcliffe.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 05:18 PM

Gardaí in Dundrum, Co Dublin are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Bradley Sutcliffe, 15, was last seen in Blackrock Co Dublin on Wednesday March 4.

Sutcliffe is described as being 5’ 8” in height with short brown hair and medium build.

Gardaí stated he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit and a grey cap when last seen.

Anyone with information to help find Bradley is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

