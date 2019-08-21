Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 15-year-old

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a15-year-old.

Scott Kelly is missing from his home in Deerpark, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since this morning. He was last seen in his home at around 9am.

He is described as being 6' 0" in height, with a slim build and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

When last seen Scott was believed to be wearing a blue/green hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and grey and white converse runners.

Gardaí and Scott's family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.