Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Mark Smyth
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 08:20 PM

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in locating a 34-year-old man who is missing in Co Louth.

Mark Smyth was last seen in Ardee, Co Louth, in May 2018. He was reported missing to the gardaí three days ago on July 24.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build.

He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

