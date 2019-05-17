NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding man, 48, missing in Dublin

Gary Hand. Photo: An Garda Síochána.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in locating a 48-year-old man missing in Dublin.

Gary Hand was last seen on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7, at around 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

He is described as 5' 7'' in height, of stocky build, with grey hair and hazel eyes. When last seen he was wearing dark jeans and a grey tracksuit top.

Gary's family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing to the public for information.

People who can assist in locating him are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

