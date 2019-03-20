NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding man, 45, missing in Dublin

Martin Whelan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Gardai in Coolock have issued an appeal to the public for their assistance in finding a 45-year-old man who is missing in Dublin.

Martin Whelan was last seen yesterday morning, March 19, at Harmonstown DART Station.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, navy trousers and dark shoes.

He is approximately 5’ 7’’ in height and of medium build.

Anyone who has seen Martin or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

