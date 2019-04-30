NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding 39-year-old woman missing from Dublin

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 11:41 AM

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 39-year-old from Dublin.

Eileen Agnew is missing from her home in Tallaght and was last seen in the Dun Laoghaire area on April 24.

She is described as being 5’4’’, with a slim build and she has blonde hair.

Gardaí and Eileen's family have said they have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Eileen or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

