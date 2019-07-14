Gardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 29-year-old man missing in Dublin.

Peter McDonnell was reported missing on July 8.

He was last seen four days previously on July 8 at Mespil Road in Dublin 4.

Peter is described as being 5’9’’ in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Peter or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-6669200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.