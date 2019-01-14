NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding 25-year-old missing from Galway

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 02:06 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 25-year-old man.

Robert Murray was last seen on Shop Street in Galway city last Tuesday, January 8 at 10.15pm.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches in height, of thin build and has black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers and a khaki green colour jacket.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

