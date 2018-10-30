Gardaí appeal for help in finding 17-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Simone O' Sullivan who is missing from her home in Rochestown, Co Cork.

Simone has been missing since October 25.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, of thin build with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was possibly wearing black or white runners and a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Simone O'Sullivan

Digital Desk