Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 14-year-old missing from Dublin

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 05:51 PM

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Dublin.

Igor Tomkiewicz was last seen on October 22 in Saggart.

He is described as being 5’9’’ with a slim build and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black ‘Nike’ coat, grey Jumper, blue shirt, blue/gold tie and black shoes.

He was carrying a black Timberland backpack and a white and red ‘Fila' gym bag.

Gardaí say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of Igor.

Anyone who has seen Igor or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

MissingDublin

More in this Section

Woman awarded €75k following supermarket fall caused by spilled cream

Ireland’s prison staff 'has an average of 15.7 sick days' a year

Calls for Gov to act faster on ticket touting as Fleetwood Mac fans left disappointed

Woman who died in Bray house fire named


Breaking Stories

New body fat measure successfully trialled to tackle childhood obesity

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »