Gardaí appeal for help in finding 14-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Dublin.

Igor Tomkiewicz was last seen on October 22 in Saggart.

He is described as being 5’9’’ with a slim build and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black ‘Nike’ coat, grey Jumper, blue shirt, blue/gold tie and black shoes.

He was carrying a black Timberland backpack and a white and red ‘Fila' gym bag.

Gardaí say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of Igor.

Anyone who has seen Igor or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

