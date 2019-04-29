NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for help in finding 12-year-old boy missing from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 11:27 PM

Gardaí in Rathcoole, Dublin are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Liam Goodwin.

Liam Goodwin didn't return home from school Monday and has been missing since 3pm.

He was last seen wearing a school uniform: Maroon Holy Family uniform, grey shirt, grey trousers, black Nike runners and was carrying a cobalt blue Super Dry schoolbag.

He is described as being 5'9" in height, with sandy colour hair, brown eyes and sallow skin.

Gardaí and Liam’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 – 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

