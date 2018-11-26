Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager

Gardaí at Mountjoy Station are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Roza Jakubowska who was last seen on Friday afternoon in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1.

Roza Jakubowska

Roza is described as 5-foot-5 in height, of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a red fur sleeveless gilet, black dress, blue denim shirt and grey boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk